Lil Wayne cancels Rolling Loud performance

Lil Wayne performs onstage during the 4th Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 23, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for TIDAL)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Rapper Lil Wayne went to Twitter on Saturday night to inform his fans that he would not be performing at the Rolling Loud festival after he refused a mandatory check by police.

Wayne was set to play in the top spot on the Audiomack Stage, one of the three Rolling Loud stages at Hard Rock Stadium, at 10:55 p.m.

Rolling Loud co-founder Tariq Cherif issued a statement about the security on the festival's first night after there were false reports of an active shooter.

