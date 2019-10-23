Local 10's 'Rockin' Reveal' gives you a sneak peak at the new Hard Rock Hotel

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - After 3 years and $1.5 billion, one of the biggest hotel expansions in South Florida history is ready to be unveiled to the public.

But before everyone else gets a look at the new things to see and do at the Hard Rock Hotel and Resort, Local 10 is giving you a sneak-peak.

Join Will Manso and Jenise Fernandez Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. for Local 10's "Rockin' Reveal" to get a behind-the-scenes look at the amazing new guitar hotel, incredible lagoon, hot nightclubs and restaurants.

You don't need reservations or pack your bags, just tune in to Local 10 for your exclusive look at one of South Florida's most unbelievable resorts.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.