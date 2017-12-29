Local10.com New Year's weekend guide

This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happenings, including concerts, movies and sporting events throughout South Florida.

Music

Billy Joel returns to ring in the new year in South Florida.

The "Piano Man" will perform a New Year's Eve concert at the BB&T Center in Sunrise for the third year in a row.

A limited number of tickets are still available.

Sports

The Miami Hurricanes (10-2) are staying home to face the Wisconsin Badgers (12-1) in the Orange Bowl.

This is Miami's first Orange Bowl appearance since 2004. Miami started 10-0 but has lost its last two games, while Wisconsin lost to Ohio State for the Big Ten championship after winning its first 12 games. Something has to give.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. Tickets are still available.

The Miami Dolphins (6-8) will try to end Buffalo's playoff hopes when they host the Bills in the final game of the season.

Buffalo (8-7) needs to win, and then will need a little help, to claim a wild-card berth in the playoffs.

Originally slated for 1 p.m. Sunday, kickoff was moved to 4:30 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium.

Entertainment

There will be plenty of fireworks from Palm Beach County to the Keys as we turn the calendar to 2018. We've got a breakdown of some of the best places where you can celebrate in our New Year's Eve party guide.

Copyright 2017 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.