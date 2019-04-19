Local10.com Easter weekend guide: April 19-21

This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happenings, including concerts, movies and sporting events throughout South Florida.

Music

Grammy Award winner Carlos Santana will be playing his familiar guitar riffs Friday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood. Ticket prices range from $70.50 to $255.50. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

If you want to go '80s old school, you'll have two chances to see the Psychedelic Furs this weekend. Best known for their 1986 title track from the movie "Pretty in Pink" (fun fact: it was actually a re-recording of their original 1981 song), the Furs will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at the Key West Theater. They'll be in Fort Lauderdale the next night for a scheduled performance at the Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale.

Kaya Fest returns to Bayfront Park this Saturday (4/20, appropriately) to honor the life and legacy of reggae artist Bob Marley. His sons, Stephen, Ziggy, Damian, Ky-Mani and Julian, are slated to perform together. Ticket prices range from $51 for general admission to $300 for a VIP experience.

Movies

Here's a look at this week's new releases:

A week after the release of the "Pet Sematary" remake, another horror film hits the big screens this weekend. "The Curse of La Llorona" stars Linda Cardellini (Velma of "Scooby-Doo" fame) as a social worker who must save her children from a ghost trying to steal them away.

Sports

President Trump isn't the only D.C. resident spending Easter weekend in South Florida.

The Marlins, who have the worst record in Major League Baseball, will host the Washington Nationals this Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 6 p.m. and Easter Sunday at 1 p.m.

Logan Riely/Getty Images Jorge Alfaro #38 of the Miami Marlins celebrates while rounding the bases after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust on April 06, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

Entertainment

Get your motor running and head out to the Broward County Convention Center for the Fort Lauderdale International Auto Show, open now through Easter.

This is the last weekend for "Downton Abbey: The Exhibition" in West Palm Beach. If you ride Virgin Trains USA (formerly Brightline) to get there, show your ticket at the box office and get $5 off admission.

Asian comedian Margaret Cho brings her stand-up comedy show, "Fresh off the Bloat," to the Miami Improv this Friday and Saturday in Doral. Ticket prices are $30. A two-drink minimum is required.

