Local10.com Father's Day weekend guide: June 14-17

This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happenings, including concerts, movies and sporting events throughout South Florida.

Music

Twenty One Pilots fly into the AmericanAirlines Arena this Saturday at 7 p.m. as part of their Bandito Tour.

Willy Chirino and special guest Aymee Nuviola will perform at the Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater on Father's Day at 8 p.m.

Movies

Here are the movies opening this Friday:

An ensemble cast including Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Selena Gomez, Chloe Sevigny and Tilda Swinton star in the zombie comedy "The Dead Don't Die."

"Men in Black: International" picks up after the events of "Men in Black 3." Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson fill the shoes of Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones this time.

"Shaft" is a sequel to the 2000 remake of the same name. Richard Roundtree, Samuel L. Jackson and Jessie Usher make up three generations of the "Shaft" name.

The movie actually had its premiere at the opening night of the American Black Film Festival in Miami Beach. Check it out here:

Click below to find your nearest theater and show times:

Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates -- last in the NL Central -- visit the Miami Marlins -- last in the NL East -- this weekend. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

Entertainment

Chazz Palminteri's "A Bronx Tale" is now showing at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. Local 10 News morning anchor Eric Yutzy sat down with the star of the show earlier this week.

The show runs through June 23.

Wilton Manors is once again hosting the Stonewall Pride parade and street festival. The event takes place Saturday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Admission is $5 and supports pride safety.

CityPlace Doral is hosting its third annual Father's Day celebration from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. The free event includes a spectacular car show with a wide variety of exotic and muscle cars, live music, dining specials and more.

Looking for some cool Father's Day ideas? How does a complimentary one-hour JetSki or Segway ride sound?

The owner of Jet Ski FL in Fort Lauderdale is offering just that. Reservations are required for each activity and capacity is limited. For more information or to reserve your spot, call 954-304-5746 or visit Jet Ski FL.

