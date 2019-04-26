Local10.com weekend guide: April 26-28

This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happenings, including concerts, movies and sporting events throughout South Florida.

Music

The International Beatles on the Beach Festival takes place Friday and Saturday in Delray Beach.

Daily Express/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Celebrate the music of the Fab Four, dress up as your favorite Beatle and take part in other Beatlemania-related festivities.

The legendary Edgar Winter Band performs Friday night at Old School Square Pavilion, performing classics like "Frankenstein" and "Free Ride." Winter is a member of Ringo Starr's All-Starr Band.

Tribute group McCartney Mania performs selections from three Beatles albums Saturday night.

Movies

Marvel will own the weekend at the box office. That's because "Avengers: Endgame" is kicking off the summer movies earlier than ever.

Good luck getting a ticket, though.

If you can't get in to the final installment of the "Avengers" movies, you can always try Savor Cinema in downtown Fort Lauderdale, where "American Pie" will be screening in celebration of its 20th anniversary.

The affair begins at 8 p.m., but the movie begins at 10 p.m. Tickets are only $10.

Click below to find your nearest theater and show times:

Sports

The surging Miami Hurricanes baseball team will host ACC divisional rival Virginia Tech this weekend at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

Kathy Hitchcock Miami Hurricanes starter Evan McKendry pitches seven scoreless innings as the Hurricanes beat the Florida State Seminoles 11-0, April 5, 2019, at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables, Florida.

Friday and Saturday's games start at 7 p.m., while Sunday's first pitch is set for 1 p.m.

Don't forget you can watch the NFL Draft on Local 10. Rounds 2-3 are Friday beginning at 7 p.m. The remaining rounds get underway at noon Saturday.

Entertainment

Hey, Disney fans. "Anastasia" is now at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. Our very own Jenise Fernandez spoke to one of the stars of the Broadway musical. Check it out below.

The 35th annual Pompano Beach Seafood Festival is a new location this year at the city's community park and amphitheater. This three-day music and seafood fest includes performances from the Guess Who, Foghat and Inner Circle ("Whatcha gonna do?"). The cost is $15 Friday and $20 Saturday and Sunday. Or you can get a three-day pass for $35.

