Local10.com weekend guide: Aug. 10-12

Music

Spred the Dub, winner of the best band category from the Miami New Times in 2017, will perform Friday evening at Avant in Delray Beach.

The Florida-based reggae band was founded in 2007 and has gained a solid following throughout the state.

They'll hit the stage at 8:30 p.m.

Movies

Get ready for a weeklong of scares as the Popcorn Frights Film Festival spooks Fort Lauderdale theatergoers.

The festival gets started Friday night with the world premiere of "Havana Darkness," filmed in Cuba.

Saturday night is the Florida premiere of "Satan's Slaves" and "What Keeps You Alive."

Admission is $12 per film, but festival passes are available beginning at $99.

The newest Spike Lee joint is, well, distinctly Spike Lee.

"BlacKkKlansman" is based on the autobiographical book by Ron Stallworth. Set in 1979, the plot follows an African-American detective who sets out to infiltrate and expose the Ku Klux Klan in Colorado.

Also opening this Friday is "The Meg," which appears to be cut from the same cloth as other shark-themed "Jaws" wanna-bes.

Action star Jason Statham stars as the leader of a group of scientists who must stop a 75-foot Megalodon shark from terrorizing a beach.

Sports

Before all the focus shifts to football, it's worth a reminder that baseball is still being played at Marlins Park. That includes this weekend, when the New York Mets come to town.

Associated Press Miami Marlins' Elieser Hernandez delivers a pitch during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, in Miami.

The Marlins are dead last in the NL East with a 47-69 record, but they've actually got the same amount of wins as the Mets. A sweep could have Miami shifting spots with New York, offering a little condolence for those loyal fans who haven't abandoned their team.

Entertainment

Dinosaurs are invading South Florida this weekend.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

OK, so they're not real, but kids are sure to dig (get it?) the sights and sounds of the prehistoric creatures at Jurassic Quest, a traveling exhibit making a stop at the South Florida Fairgrounds in West Palm Beach.

Tickets are $20 for kids ages 2-12, and VIP tickets are $34. Admission is $20 for those 13 or older, but seniors can save $2.

Click here to purchase tickets.

