Local10.com weekend guide: Aug. 16-18

This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happenings, including concerts, movies and sporting events throughout South Florida.

Music

The only official tribute artist authorized by Graceland is returning to South Florida. Chris MacDonald's "Memories of Elvis in Concert" is a double bill at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts this Saturday.

Ticket prices for both the 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. show are $51.47.

The 1990s comes to Bayfront Park with Bush and Live this Saturday at 7 p.m.

Country music star Brad Paisley makes a stop at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach this Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Timothy Norris/Getty Images Brad Paisley performs at Staples Center, Jan. 25, 2018, in Los Angeles.

Queen and Adam Lambert will rock you at the BB&T Center in Sunrise this Saturday at 8 p.m.

Movies

The Popcorn Frights Film Festival, now in its fifth year, concludes Friday night in Fort Lauderdale with a movie that has one very intriguing description.

"Bit" tells the story of a starving boy who eats a toe he finds sticking out of the ground. Later that night, something ghastly comes to his bedroom wanting it back.

The movie begins at 10 p.m. at Savor Cinema.

Here are the other movies opening this weekend:

Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph and Bill Hader return to lend their voices to "The Angry Birds Movie 2."

"Blinded by the Light" is a British comedy about a Muslim teenager whose life is forever changed by the music of Bruce Springsteen.

Spoiler alert: the stars of "Good Boys" are anything but good. Seth Rogen and Jonah Hill are among the producers of this raunchy comedy.

Click below to find your nearest theater and show times:

http://www.fandango.com/moviesintheaters

Dining

Eat until your stomachs are full, Miami. The 2019 edition of Miami Spice is going on through Sept. 30. That's two months of three-course meals at some of Miami-Dade County's top eateries at affordable prices.

Breakfast and lunch are priced at $23 and dinner is $39 at the restaurants listed here.

Entertainment

Dinosaurs walk among us this weekend in West Palm Beach. That's where Jurassic Quest is going down at the South Florida Fairgrounds.

Jurassic Quest is open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The cost is $36 for kids VIP tickets, which includes unlimited rides and activities. Prices for adults are $22, but active-duty police, firefighters and paramedics, along with their spouses and kids, will save $2 with valid ID.

