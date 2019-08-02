Local10.com weekend guide: Aug. 2-4

This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happenings, including concerts, movies and sporting events throughout South Florida.

Music

You'll get two bands for the price of one when 311 and the Dirty Heads perform at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach at 6 p.m. Friday. Lawn seating is available for as little as $20.50.

Eagles castoff and Florida native Don Felder rocks the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek at 8 p.m. Friday. The guitar hero will be promoting the release of his first solo album in seven years.

Country crooner and "American Idol" judge Luke Bryan takes the stage at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Movies

Here are the movies opening this weekend:

"Hobbs & Shaw" is the first spinoff movie of the seemingly never-ending "Fast & Furious" franchise. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham star as Hobbs and Shaw, respectively, while Idris Elba plays the role of antagonist.

Dining

If you love dining along Atlantic Avenue in downtown Delray Beach, this is the weekend for you.

Dine Out Downtown Delray Restaurant Week began Thursday and will continue through Wednesday. This is your chance to sample the various flavors of the Avenue with special multi-course prix fixe lunch and dinner menus. Participants include popular hot spots Salt7, Buddha Sky Bar and DADA.

Sports

It's August, which means football is back. There's still a few more days until the first preseason game, but the Miami Dolphins will hold a scrimmage Saturday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium. The scrimmage is free and open to the public, but you must RSVP to request tickets.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen takes a snap from behind center on the first day of the team's training camp, July 25, 2019, in Davie, Florida.

