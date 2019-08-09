Local10.com weekend guide: Aug. 9-11

This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happenings, including concerts, movies and sporting events throughout South Florida.

Movies

The Popcorn Frights Film Festival, now in its fifth year, is bringing all the scares to Fort Lauderdale. This is one of South Florida's premiere horror movie festivals.

Friday night's featured film is the South Florida premiere of "Bloodline," starring Seann William Scott (Stifler from "American Pie").

Saturday's lineup includes the Florida premiere of "Alive," the world premiere of "Itsy Bitsy" and the East coast premiere of "Porno."

The East coast premiere of "Z" concludes the weekend slate.

Click here for the complete lineup.

Here are the movies opening this weekend:

Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss are the wives of Irish mobsters in "The Kitchen."

Eva Longoria co-stars in "Dora and the Lost City of Gold," the film adaptation of the children's show "Dora the Explorer."

Guillermo del Toro serves as a producer of the live-action version of the children's book "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark."

Click below to find your nearest theater and show times:

http://www.fandango.com/moviesintheaters

Dining

Eat until your stomachs are full, Miami. The 2019 edition of Miami Spice is going on through Sept. 30. That's two months of three-course meals at some of Miami-Dade County's top eateries at affordable prices.

Breakfast and lunch are priced at $23 and dinner is $39 at the restaurants listed here.

Sports

The battle between first and worst in the NL East comes to Marlins Park this weekend. Miami will host the division-leading Atlanta Braves this Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. So far, so good for the Marlins, who beat Atlanta 9-2 in Thursday night's game.

Eric Espada/Getty Images Elieser Hernandez #57 of the Miami Marlins throws a pitch during the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park on August 8, 2019. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Entertainment

Actor and comedian Michael Rapaport is coming to South Florida. Having appeared in such movies as "Cop Land" and "True Romance," Rapaport will perform two shows Friday night at the Palm Beach Improv in West Palm Beach and one show Sunday night at the Miami Improv in Doral.

David Becker/Getty Images

The Monster Jam returns to the BB&T Center in Sunrise for a trio of shows Saturday and Sunday. You'll get to see big trucks like the Grave Digger and El Toro Loco that are sure to leave the boys in your house wanting more.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.