Local10.com weekend guide: August 17-19

Music:

Get ready to move your hips because Shakira is coming back to Miami this Friday and Saturday for her El Dorado World tour. Join her at the American Airlines Arena at 7:30 p.m.

Taylor Swift is bringing her Reputation Stadium tour to Hard Rock Stadium this Saturday at 7 p.m. Your "Wildest Dreams" will come true as she performs.

Wiz Khalifa is bringing his "Dazed & Blazed" tour to the Coral Sky Amphitheatre this Friday at 6 p.m. Rae Sremmurd is joining him for this night of rap.

Movies:

"Mile 22" is an action-packed thriller starring Mark Wahlberg, who plays a CIA operative who leads a paramilitary team on a dangerous mission. You will be on the edge of you seat every second of this movie.

Entertainment

Get ready to laugh until your stomach hurts because comedian Steve Trevino is coming to the Palm Beach Improv this weekend. He'll perform Friday at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m, Saturday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m.

