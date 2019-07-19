Local10.com weekend guide: July 19-21

This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happenings, including concerts, movies and sporting events throughout South Florida.

Music

Take in some fresh air when Air Supply comes to the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek at 8 p.m. Friday.

Country crooner Dierks Bentley performs at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the same time. Ticket prices start at $64.

Movies

Here are the movies opening this weekend:

Talk about the circle of life. "The Lion King" gets a fresh take (spoiler alert: it's not a live-action remake) of Disney's 1994 animated classic, complete with James Earl Jones once again lending his voice as Mufasa.

Dining

In celebration of National Ice Cream Day, the Miami Children's Museum will be dishing out Blue Bell ice cream Saturday between noon and 4 p.m. You'll get the chance to make your own ice cream sandwiches from noon to 3 p.m. and can take part in a demonstration with chef Chris Valdes at 11:30 a.m.

Entertainment

Chase is on the case in Fort Lauderdale.

"Paw Patrol Live!" comes to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts this weekend for several performances this weekend.

Everybody's favorite heroic pups will take the stage at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday. They'll return Sunday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $19 to $69.

