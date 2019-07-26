Local10.com weekend guide: July 26-28

This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happenings, including concerts, movies and sporting events throughout South Florida.
Music
It's a packed weekend for music lovers in South Florida.
The Dave Matthews Band gets things started Friday at 8 p.m. with their almost annual mecca to the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach. They'll do it all over again Saturday night as well.
Jennifer Lopez, just days removed from turning 50, is celebrating with all of Miami for a three-night performance at the AmericanAirlines Arena. The "It's My Party" tour's sophomore show starts Friday at 8 p.m. She'll have an encore performance Saturday at 8 p.m.
"Hello, is it me you're looking for?" Yes, it is. Lionel Richie is sure to please fans Saturday night with a stop at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for his "Hello Tour."
Last but not least, '90s rock bands Alice in Chains and Korn pair for a Sunday night stop at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre. That's going to be one heck of a mashup.
Movies
Here are the movies opening this weekend:
Quentin Tarantino is back with another theatrical opus, this time centering on the Charles Manson murders in 1960s-era Los Angeles. Margot Robbie, Kurt Russell, Bruce Dern, Al Pacino and the late Luke Perry co-star in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."
Want to say anything to John Cusack? You can after a screening of "Say Anything" at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. Just leave the boom box at home.
Tickets are still available. They range in price from $39 to $69. A $250 VIP ticket includes a post-show photo opportunity with the actor.
Boca Raton is rolling out the red carpet for Queen lovers Friday night at the Mizner Park Amphitheater. The city's free summer movie will be "Bohemian Rhapsody," the Freddy Mercury biopic starring Oscar-winner Rami Malek.
Karaoke kicks off the evening at 7:30 p.m. The movie begins at 8:15 p.m.
Dining
Hooters of Boca Raton is hosting another "Pooches on the Patio" event Friday to benefit the Tri-County Animal Rescue. For $10, you and your pooch can dine with the lovely ladies in the orange shorts. The price includes one domestic draft beer and light appetizers, including wings.
Sports
It's the first weekend of training camp for the Miami Dolphins. They've got open practices all weekend long, but you must RSVP to attend.
The Diamondbacks travel across the country for a three-game series at Marlins Park this weekend. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Entertainment
To celebrate the one-year anniversary of Maks Chmerkovskiy's Dance with Me studio in Boca Raton, the "Dancing with the Stars" alumnus will conduct a 90-minute group class with his brother Val on Friday night. Call 561-500-0601 to RSVP.
