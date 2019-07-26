Local10.com weekend guide: July 26-28

This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happenings, including concerts, movies and sporting events throughout South Florida.

Music

It's a packed weekend for music lovers in South Florida.

The Dave Matthews Band gets things started Friday at 8 p.m. with their almost annual mecca to the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach. They'll do it all over again Saturday night as well.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Dave Matthews performs onstage during the Songwriters Hall Of Fame 50th annual induction and awards dinner at the New York Marriott Marquis on June 13, 2019 in New York City.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Jennifer Lopez, just days removed from turning 50, is celebrating with all of Miami for a three-night performance at the AmericanAirlines Arena. The "It's My Party" tour's sophomore show starts Friday at 8 p.m. She'll have an encore performance Saturday at 8 p.m.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images for ABA Jennifer Lopez performs during a stop of her "It's My Party" tour at T-Mobile Arena on June 15, 2019 in Las Vegas.

Click here to purchase tickets.

"Hello, is it me you're looking for?" Yes, it is. Lionel Richie is sure to please fans Saturday night with a stop at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for his "Hello Tour."

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images Lionel Richie performs during the 23rd annual Keep Memory Alive "Power of Love Gala" benefit for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health at MGM Grand Garden Arena on March 16, 2019 in Las Vegas.

Ticket prices start at $101.50. Click here to purchase tickets.

Last but not least, '90s rock bands Alice in Chains and Korn pair for a Sunday night stop at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre. That's going to be one heck of a mashup.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Movies

Here are the movies opening this weekend:

Quentin Tarantino is back with another theatrical opus, this time centering on the Charles Manson murders in 1960s-era Los Angeles. Margot Robbie, Kurt Russell, Bruce Dern, Al Pacino and the late Luke Perry co-star in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

Still not sure? Check out this review from our LA-based critic.

Want to say anything to John Cusack? You can after a screening of "Say Anything" at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. Just leave the boom box at home.

20th Century Fox John Cusack in an iconic scene from the 1989 romantic comedy "Say Anything."

Tickets are still available. They range in price from $39 to $69. A $250 VIP ticket includes a post-show photo opportunity with the actor.

Boca Raton is rolling out the red carpet for Queen lovers Friday night at the Mizner Park Amphitheater. The city's free summer movie will be "Bohemian Rhapsody," the Freddy Mercury biopic starring Oscar-winner Rami Malek.

20th Century Fox via CNN Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody."

Karaoke kicks off the evening at 7:30 p.m. The movie begins at 8:15 p.m.

Click below to find your nearest theater and show times:

http://www.fandango.com/moviesintheaters

Dining

Hooters of Boca Raton is hosting another "Pooches on the Patio" event Friday to benefit the Tri-County Animal Rescue. For $10, you and your pooch can dine with the lovely ladies in the orange shorts. The price includes one domestic draft beer and light appetizers, including wings.

Sports

It's the first weekend of training camp for the Miami Dolphins. They've got open practices all weekend long, but you must RSVP to attend.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen takes a snap from behind center on the first day of the team's training camp, July 25, 2019, in Davie, Florida.

The Diamondbacks travel across the country for a three-game series at Marlins Park this weekend. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

Entertainment

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of Maks Chmerkovskiy's Dance with Me studio in Boca Raton, the "Dancing with the Stars" alumnus will conduct a 90-minute group class with his brother Val on Friday night. Call 561-500-0601 to RSVP.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.