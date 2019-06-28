Local10.com weekend guide: June 28-30

This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happenings, including concerts, movies and sporting events throughout South Florida.

Music

Martina McBride will perform a sold-out show Saturday night at the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek. The Grammy Award-winning country singer takes the stage at 8 p.m.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images Martina McBride performs at Skyville Live studios on Jan. 14, 2015, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Movies

Here are the movies opening this weekend:

"Annabelle Comes Home"

The third installment of the "Annabelle" saga -- itself a prequel to "The Conjuring" -- opened Wednesday, so it's possible you've already seen it. But, if you haven't, well, it's about a possessed doll.

"Yesterday"

Imagine if you woke up one morning having never heard of the Beatles. That's essentially the premise of this romantic comedy from "Trainspotting" director Danny Boyle.

Click below to find your nearest theater and show times:

http://www.fandango.com/moviesintheaters

Dining

The newest tenant on Las Olas Boulevard is open for business this weekend.

Talento Restaurant, 1307 Las Olas Blvd., recently celebrated its grand opening. This authentic Italian cuisine isn't the place to go for chicken parmesan or meatballs. But if your palate pleases, you'll be treated to an array of dishes from executive chef Luigi Criscuolo.

Jason Brietstein This is just one of the many authentic Italian dishes on tap at Talento Restaurant on Las Olas Boulevard.

In celebration of its first anniversary, Township in downtown Fort Lauderdale will be giving away free beer from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. Then stick around for 50% off pretzels and 2-for-1 drinks during happy hour until 7 p.m.

Last but not least, brunch with your doggy at Death or Glory in downtown Delray Beach from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday. There will also be raffles and giveaways, all for the benefit of Salty Dog Paddle.

Sports

Miami will host the Phillies this weekend after sweeping its NL East Division rivals in Philadelphia for the first time in 10 years.

Getty Images Vince Velasquez #21 of the Philadelphia Phillies avoids the tag of Starlin Castro #13 of the Miami Marlins in the third inning at Marlins Park on April 14, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Saturday's game is "FSU Night" at Marlins Park. Florida State fans can purchase special tickets that include a Marlins-FSU T-shirt, while supplies last. Click here to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.