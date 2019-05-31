Local10.com weekend guide: May 31-June 2

This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happenings, including concerts, movies and sporting events throughout South Florida.

Music

Ariana Grande will perform back-to-back evenings Friday and Saturday at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami. The homecoming concerts for this Boca Raton native have been sold out for months, so if you don't have a ticket, you'll have to try your luck on the open market.

Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia Ariana Grande performs onstage, June 2, 2018, in Los Angeles.

Movies

Here are the movies opening this Friday:

"Godzilla: King of the Monsters" -- a sequel to the 2014 "Godzilla" remake -- stars Kyle Chandler and Vera Farmiga.

Taron Egerton takes on the role of musician Elton John in the "Rocketman" biopic.

Click below to find your nearest theater and show times:

The 1990s grunge classic "Reality Bites" returns to the silver screen Saturday as part of the "After Hours" lineup at Coral Gables Art Cinema. There is a 2:15 p.m. "After Hours in the Sun" screening, which includes free popcorn, in addition to the traditional 11:30 p.m. screening.

