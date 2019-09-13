Local10.com weekend guide: Sept. 13-15

This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happenings, including concerts, movies and sporting events throughout South Florida.

Music

UB40 and Shaggy will share the stage at Mizner Park this Sunday.

AP Photo/Keystone, Georgios Kefalas UB40 performs on stage at the Avo Session in Basle, Switzerland, Oct. 30, 2009.

The reggae artists will perform at 6:30 p.m., one of their stops on their 40th anniversary tour.

Ticket prices are $29 for general seating.​​​​​​​

Movies

Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart and Keke Palmer are "Hustlers."

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Donna Tartt, "The Goldfinch" stars Nicole Kidman, Jeffrey Wright, Sarah Paulson, Luke Wilson and Finn Wolfhard.

Click below to find your nearest theater and show times:

http://www.fandango.com/moviesintheaters

Sports

It's a football weekend in South Florida.

Since Saturdays are for college football, you'll have two chances to see your hometown teams in action.

First, the Hurricanes host Bethune-Cookman in their Hard Rock Stadium opener at 4 p.m. Miami is 0-2 for the first time since 1978.

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz watches from the sideline during the first half against the Florida Gators, Aug. 24, 2019, in Orlando, Florida.

If it's a blowout, you can leave early and head down the turnpike to FIU to catch the Panthers. They'll also be looking for their first win against New Hampshire. The game begins at 7 p.m. at Riccardo Silva Stadium.

If you're into winning football, Saturday is probably your better option, because the defending Super Bowl champions are headed to Miami Gardens on Sunday. The Patriots just steamrolled the Steelers, while the Dolphins got creamed by the Ravens 59-10 in their season opener. Don't expect anything different when they play at 1 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders celebrates with Durham Smythe after a field goal during the second quarter of a preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium on Aug. 22, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Entertainment

"The Rocky Horror Picture Show" makes its stage debut at Old School Square in downtown Delray Beach. The cult classic opens Friday at 7 p.m. and runs through Sept. 22.

Tickets range from $25 to $45 for VIP seating.

"Scary Movie" actor Shawn Wayans has four shows at the Miami Improv in Doral this weekend. Friday's show times are 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., while Saturday's show times are 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Columbia Pictures Two of Damon's brothers are Marlon and Shawn Wayans, who have collaborated on movies such as "Scary Movie," "White Chicks" and "Dance Flick." Other Waylans siblings include Keenen Ivory Wayans, Kim Wayans and Nadia Wayans.

​​​​​​​

All sales are final and a two-drink minimum is required. There is a 21-and-up age requirement.

