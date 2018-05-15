'Mario Kart'-style track opening this summer

NIAGARA FALLS, CANADA - If, for some reason, you ever wanted to channel your inner Luigi, Princess Peach or Koopa Troopa, your wildest dreams are about to come true.

A go-cart facility in Niagara Falls is set to open this summer featuring a "Mario Kart"-style track that will let you live and drive like your heroes.

"It's like go-carts on steroids," Harry Oakes, President of HOCO Limited, told WDIV. "You drive on a road course for a portion of the race and then spiral up…to about 40 feet, and then come down a long hill...kind of like the way a wooden coaster would be.”

The track is set on the Canadian side of Niagara Falls and will open in June.

