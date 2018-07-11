Meet Captain Kirk, Incredible Hulk, other iconic characters at Florida Supercon

Lou Ferrigno as the Incredible Hulk and William Shatner as Captain James T. Kirk, circa 1988, will attend this weekend's Florida Supercon in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - There is a world in which your favorite characters from "Star Trek," the "Indiana Jones" series and Marvel Studios exists.

That world is right here in South Florida.

The Florida Supercon returns Thursday to the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale.

Among the featured celebrities in attendance will be William Shatner (Captain Kirk in the original "Star Trek" television series and movies), Lou Ferrigno (the original Incredible Hulk from the TV show), Ke Huy Quan (Short Round from "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom"), Michael Rooker (Merle Dixon from "The Walking Dead") Tara Reid (April Wexler from the made-for-TV shlock horror movie "Sharknado"), Rachael Leigh Cook (Laney Boggs from the 1999 movie "She's All That") and Gates McFadden (Dr. Beverly Crusher from "Star Trek: The Next Generation").

Fans will be able to take photographs with and get autographs from their favorite actors.

"It's a great show, a chance to meet the celebrities, connect with the celebrities, and I enjoy putting a smile on people's faces," Ferrigno said during an appearance on Local 10 News at 9 a.m. "It's fun because I do a lot of these different conventions, but I've never done one of these in Fort Lauderdale."

Ferrigno called it a "huge, gigantic show" -- much like that of his iconic character -- with more than 60,000 people expected to attend.

Single-day tickets range in price from $20 to $50. Multi-day tickets are all sold out.

Be sure to purchase tickets on the Florida Supercon website, as tickets will not be sold at the door.

