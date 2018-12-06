Miami Art Week guide for locals: Drink and dance

Music
Basel House
Who: Art, music and market festival
Where: RC Cola Plant at 550 NW 24 St., in Wynwood
Rakastella
Who: Lineup includes Virgil Abloh, Seth Troxler, DJ Tennis, Apparat, DJ Harvey
Where: Virginia Key Beach at 4020 Virginia Beach Dr.
The Roots drummer
Who: Questlove
Where: 10 p.m. Saturday at The Anderson at 709 NE 79 St.
Disco soul
Who: DJ Gavin Turek, Yoli Mayor, Shira Lee
Where: Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29 St.
Jazz and funk
Who: Emily Estefan
Where: 6 p.m. Friday, Jungle Plaza, 3801 NE First Ave., in Design District
Drinks
The truck
What: Monkey Shoulder's Mixed Up Monkey
Where: From 6 to 9 p.m., Saturday, at Gramps, 176 NW 24 St., in Wynwood
Beer time
What: J. Walkefield Brewing
Where: 120 NW 24 St., Wynwood
Neighborhood bar
What: The Anderson
Where: 709 NE 79 St., Mimo District
Downtown bar
What: Mama Tried
Where: 207 NE First St., Miami
Award-winning cocktail bar
What: Broken Shaker
Where: Freehand at 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach
Cocktail lounge
What: Repour Bar at the Albion Hotel
Where: 1650 James Ave., Miami Beach
Laid-back lounge
What: Generator Miami
Where: 3120 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
Great Gatsby
What: Drinkhouse Fire & Ice Bar
Where: 1672 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
Warhol cocktail
What: AQ Bar
Where: Aqualina, 17875 Collins Ave., in Sunny Isles
Nightlife
Basement
Who: Danny Krivit, Richard Vasquez
Where: 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
Wall
Who: Art Department on Friday, Paris Hilton on Saturday
Where: 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
Hyde Beach
Who: Paul Oakenfold
Where: SLS at 1701 Collins Ave.
Sunday party
Who: Art Plug Power House and Van Dutch
Where: Kiki on the River at 450 NW N. River Dr.
Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.