Miami Art Week guide for locals: Drink and dance

Ambiance shot at InList Presents 'Royal Racer' Art Basel Kickoff Party For Moishe Mana's Birthday With Cedric Gervais, Lance Bass & Miguel Paredes Wednesday in Miami. Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images

Music

Basel House

Who: Art, music and market festival

Where: RC Cola Plant at 550 NW 24 St., in Wynwood

Rakastella

Who: Lineup includes Virgil Abloh, Seth Troxler, DJ Tennis, Apparat, DJ Harvey

Where: Virginia Key Beach at 4020 Virginia Beach Dr.

The Roots drummer

Who: Questlove

Where: 10 p.m. Saturday at The Anderson at 709 NE 79 St.

Disco soul

Who: DJ Gavin Turek, Yoli Mayor, Shira Lee

Where: Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29 St.

Jazz and funk

Who: Emily Estefan

Where: 6 p.m. Friday, Jungle Plaza, 3801 NE First Ave., in Design District

Drinks

The truck

What: Monkey Shoulder's Mixed Up Monkey

Where: From 6 to 9 p.m., Saturday, at Gramps, 176 NW 24 St., in Wynwood

Beer time

What: J. Walkefield Brewing

Where: 120 NW 24 St., Wynwood

Neighborhood bar

What: The Anderson

Where: 709 NE 79 St., Mimo District

Downtown bar

What: Mama Tried

Where: 207 NE First St., Miami

Award-winning cocktail bar

What: Broken Shaker

Where: Freehand at 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach

Cocktail lounge

What: Repour Bar at the Albion Hotel

Where: 1650 James Ave., Miami Beach

Laid-back lounge

What: Generator Miami

Where: 3120 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Great Gatsby

What: Drinkhouse Fire & Ice Bar

Where: 1672 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Warhol cocktail

What: AQ Bar

Where: Aqualina, 17875 Collins Ave., in Sunny Isles

Nightlife

Basement

Who: Danny Krivit, Richard Vasquez

Where: 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Wall

Who: Art Department on Friday, Paris Hilton on Saturday

Where: 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Hyde Beach

Who: Paul Oakenfold

Where: SLS at 1701 Collins Ave.

Sunday party

Who: Art Plug Power House and Van Dutch

Where: Kiki on the River at 450 NW N. River Dr.

