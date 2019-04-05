Miami Beach Pride Week: Friday events

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - The LGBTQ community is celebrating Pride Week with a series of events in Miami and Miami Beach until Sunday.

SUNSET SOCIAL

Musician Emily Estefan is hosting a happy hour with complimentary Tito's drinks from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. atThe Standard Spa at 40 Island Ave., in Miami Beach. Tickets are $35 on Eventbrite.

ELEGANT GALA

This year Morgan Stanley presents the Pride VIP Gala at the Emanuel Luxury Venue at 1723 Washington Ave., in South Beach. Marcus Tyrell, Beth Sacks and Randolph Ward will be performing. Tickets are $125 on Brown Paper Tickets.

POOL PARTY

This Women's Pride Weekend events includes this Fling party for lesbians from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the rooftop of The Palace at 1052 Ocean Dr. in South Beach. Admission is free.

LATE NIGHT PARTY

Super producer Jake Resnicow and Scott Hauser are hosting a party with DJ Anne Louise from The Week Brazil, De Felipe from Madrid, Deejay Smeejay and DJ Theresa at the Basement Miami night club from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. at the Edition Hotel, 2901 Collins Ave. Tickets are $35 and $49 for VIP, which include free Absolut cocktals from 11 p.m. to midnight. The event benefits Miami Beach Pride.

