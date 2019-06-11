Miami Beach rolls out the red carpet for premiere of 'Grand Hotel'

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Grand Hotel tells the story of the last family-owned hotel in Miami Beach. It's bold, it's hot and it's vicious. And Monday, the new ABC drama had its red carpet premiere at the Fontainebleau Hotel, where the steamy soap was filmed.

On the red carpet, Local 10's Christian De La Rosa cut right to the chase, asking executive producer Eva Longoria: "Why should we watch this show?"

"Um, a lot of eye candy," Longoria said.

A remake of a Spanish telenovela of the same name, the show follows the lives of Grand Hotel owner Santiago Mendoza (Demian Bichir), his family and his staff.

Roselyn Sanchez, who plays Santiago's wife Gigi, said the show is a mix of some of the most memorable prime-time soap operas such as "Revenge," "Dynasty" and "Downton Abbey."

"People are going to think I'm evil, but you have to give Gigi a chance," Sanchez said of her character.

South Florida native Bryan Craig is bad boy Javi Mendoza.

"He likes to aggravate his dad by sleeping around with the hotel guests," Craig said.

Longoria, who rose to fame on "Desperate Housewives," stays mostly behind camera in "Grand Hotel," but she does guest star as Santiago's late wife Beatriz.

Longoria said filming at Miami Beach's Fontainebleau Hotel was a must.

"Grand Hotel" is set and filmed in Miami Beach. The show debuts on June 17.

"It was really the only hotel that had that iconic feel, that sophisticated elegance," Longoria said.

Along with elegance, the 10 p.m. drama will have plenty of sex appeal.

"Are there any scenes that you're really nervous for your mom and dad to watch?" De La Rosa asked Lincoln Younes, who plays hunky staff member Danny.

"Just my mom. I mean, he's not fully dressed all the time on the show," Younes said of Danny.

Grand Hotel debuts at 10 p.m. June 17 on Local 10.



