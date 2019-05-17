Miami boasts a hot lineup of food and drink events this week

When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Miami this week. From a brunch featuring celebrity chef creations to a brewery tasting, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

Chefs of the Caribbean Celebrity Brunch: Haitian Heritage Month Edition

From the event description:

Chefs of the Caribbean Celebrity Brunch is a signature event for Haitian Heritage Month. The brunch is a culinary explosion of Caribbean-inspired dishes prepared by multiple celebrity chefs and restaurants featuring delicious dishes, island desserts, specialty beverages and spirits. Participating chefs include Chef Creole, Chef Dominique, Chef Danny Penalo and more.

When: Saturday, May 18, 12-2:30 p.m.

Where: Caribbean Marketplace, 5925 N.E. Second Ave.

Price: $50

Concrete Beach Fourth Anniversary Celebration

From the event description:

Help us celebrate our anniversary with the Concrete familia. Come out to enjoy tunes by DJ Law, live music, delicious food, a cake-cutting and more. We're kicking off the party with the release of Mise en Place, a refreshing Grisette-style table beer rooted in Belgium, but brewed for Miami.

When: Saturday, May 18, 2-8 p.m.

Where: Concrete Beach Brewery, 325 N.W. 24th St.

Price: Free

Grillin N Chillin

From the event description:

Whether you're craving backyard barbecue spare ribs, southern brisket or a mouth-watering pulled pork sandwich, Grillin N Chillin has the best sun-kissed recipes from across the country. The event features a mixology bar, live music, a barbecue rib-off, a family fun zone and more.

When: Sunday, May 19, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Where: Peacock Park, 2820 McFarlane Road

Price: Free

Puppy Brunch at thedeck

From the event description:

Bring your pup for a Sunday brunch that'll have you both howlin' for more — expect mimosas, a food truck, curated cocktails and a thrifter market that brings local Miami vendors to the Wynwood neighborhood.

When: Sunday, May 19, 12-5 p.m.

Where: thedeck, 2250 N.W. Second Ave.

Price: Free

Up to 34% Off Brewery Tasting Experience at NightLife Brewing

From the NightLife Brewing deal description:

Decorated with black-and-white pictures of Miami, NightLife Brewing continues the city's easygoing legacy with their specialty brews. After getting over the nostalgic vibes, visitors are invited to tour the brewery or simply relax at the bar with a beverage of their choice.

Where: NightLife Brewing, 1588 N.W. Seventh St., West Miami

Price: $13 (24 percent off regular price); additional deals are available.

