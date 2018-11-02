Miami's Ana Navarro named Friday co-host on 'The View'

Ana Navarro, who grew up in Miami, will serve as a co-host on "The View" every Friday.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Miami resident Ana Navarro is getting a more permanent role on ABC's "The View."

ABC announced Friday that Navarro will join co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Abby Huntsman and Meghan McCain every Friday.

Behar also made the announcement during Friday's show.

Navarro will fill in on days that moderator Whoopi Goldberg is off.

It has been a revolving door for co-hosts at "The View" since Barbara Walters left in 2014, with Jenny McCarthy, Rosie Perez, Nicolle Wallace and Jedediah Bila among the short-stayed departures.

Navarro, who was born in Nicaragua but raised in Miami, graduated from the University of Miami and later received a law degree from St. Thomas University. The Republican has served as a political commentator for both ABC and CNN. She has also been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump.

