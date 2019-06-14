American Black Film Festival held in Miami Beach

2017 File Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - The American Black Film Festival started Wednesday and will end Sunday in Miami Beach.

Tickets for movie screenings and educational activities are still available Friday on Eventbrite. Some of the companies presenting include Netflix, Sony Pictures, WarnerMedia, BET and OWN.

The events are being held at three locations in South Beach: The Loews Miami Beach Hotel at 1601 Collins Ave., at the New World Center at 500 17th St., and at the Regal Cinemas South Beach 18 at 1120 Lincoln Rd.

EVENT WHEN WHERE TICKET Hot in Hollywood (Panel) Panelists: Lakeith Stanfield (Get Out), Damson Idris (Snowfall), Damaris Lewis (BlacKkKlansman), Lil Rel (Get Out), and Marsai Martin (Black-ish) Moderator: Tanika Ray (Extra TV) 6 p.m., Friday Loews Hotel Americana 3 $40 For Life (Screening) 6:30 p.m., Friday New World Center $25 Snowfall (Screening) 11 a.m., Saturday New World Center $25 My Journey from ABFF to the CLAWS Writing Room (Seminar) Panelists: Janine Sherman Barrois (Showrunner) Eliot Laurence (Executive Producer), Niecy Nash, and Darrin Dortch (Writer) Moderator: Jennifer Williams (Director, Global Inclusion & Diversity, Turner People Development) 11 a.m., Saturday Loews Hotel Americana 1 $30 Fatherhood the Foundation of the Black Community (Screening and Talk) Hosted by: Omar Epps (Traffik) Moderator: Skye Dennis (Myra’s Angel) 11:15 a.m., Saturday Regal Cinemas $14 ABFF SoundLab (Seminar) 12:45 p.m., Saturday Loews Hotel Cowrie 2 $25 The Art of Directing (Panel) Panelists: Malcolm D. Lee (Night School), Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II), George Tillman Jr. (The Hate You Give) and Boots Riley (Sorry to Bother You) Moderator: Wilson Morales (Blackfilm.com) 1 p.m., Saturday Loews Hotel Americana 3 $40 Laff Mobb's Laugh Tracks Hosted by: Clayton English Talent appearances: Rita Brent, Brandon Glover, Joyelle Johnson and Ronnie Jordan 2 p.m., Saturday New World Center $25 Spotlight on Casting: Illuminating the Process (Panel) 2:30 p.m., Saturday Loews Hotel Americana 1 $30 David Makes Man (Screening) Moderator: Datwon Thomas Talent appearances: Akil McDowell (Criminal Activities), Phylicia Rashad (Empire), Dee Harris-Lawrence (Unsolved) and Alana Arenas (Canal Street) 5 p.m., Saturday New World Center $25 Making the Deal - Knowing What Matters (Class) Instructors: Entertainment lawyers Lisa Davis, Marcie Cleary and Sean Jefferson — Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz 6 p.m., Saturday Loews Hotel Americana 1 $75 See You Yesterday (Clips & Talk) Moderator: Jeff Friday (Founder and CEO of ABFF Ventures) Panelists: Stefon Bristol (See You Yesterday) and Spike Lee (The BlacKkKlansman) 7:45 p.m., Saturday New World Center $25 Sherman's Showcase (Screening) 8:30 p.m., Saturday Regal Theater 17 $14 Best of ABFF Awards Party 9:15 p.m., Saturday Loews Hotel Americana 3 $250 Producing Film and TV (Class) Instructor: Datari Turner, Producer (Shut Up and Dribble, A Boy. A Girl. A Dream.) 9 a.m., Sunday Loews Hotel Americana 1 $75 Writing for TV (Class) Instructor: Karen Horne, SVP of Programming Talent Development & Inclusion for NBC Entertainment and Universal Television Studios 11:30 a.m., Sunday Loews Hotel Americana 1 $75

For more information about the event, visit the ABFF site or follow them on social media: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram.

