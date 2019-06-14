American Black Film Festival held in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - The American Black Film Festival started Wednesday and will end Sunday in Miami Beach.
Tickets for movie screenings and educational activities are still available Friday on Eventbrite. Some of the companies presenting include Netflix, Sony Pictures, WarnerMedia, BET and OWN.
The events are being held at three locations in South Beach: The Loews Miami Beach Hotel at 1601 Collins Ave., at the New World Center at 500 17th St., and at the Regal Cinemas South Beach 18 at 1120 Lincoln Rd.
EVENT
WHEN
WHERE
|
Hot in Hollywood (Panel)
Panelists: Lakeith Stanfield (Get Out), Damson Idris (Snowfall), Damaris Lewis (BlacKkKlansman), Lil Rel (Get Out), and Marsai Martin (Black-ish)
Moderator: Tanika Ray (Extra TV)
|
6 p.m., Friday
|
Loews Hotel Americana 3
|$40
|
For Life (Screening)
|
6:30 p.m., Friday
|
New World Center
|$25
|
Snowfall (Screening)
|
11 a.m., Saturday
|
New World Center
|$25
|
My Journey from ABFF to the CLAWS Writing Room (Seminar)
Panelists: Janine Sherman Barrois (Showrunner) Eliot Laurence (Executive Producer), Niecy Nash, and Darrin Dortch (Writer)
Moderator: Jennifer Williams (Director, Global Inclusion & Diversity, Turner People Development)
|
11 a.m., Saturday
|
Loews Hotel Americana 1
|$30
|
Fatherhood the Foundation of the Black Community (Screening and Talk)
Hosted by: Omar Epps (Traffik)
Moderator: Skye Dennis (Myra’s Angel)
|
11:15 a.m., Saturday
|
Regal Cinemas
|$14
|
ABFF SoundLab (Seminar)
|
12:45 p.m., Saturday
|
Loews Hotel Cowrie 2
|$25
|
The Art of Directing (Panel)
Panelists: Malcolm D. Lee (Night School), Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II), George Tillman Jr. (The Hate You Give) and Boots Riley (Sorry to Bother You)
Moderator: Wilson Morales (Blackfilm.com)
|
1 p.m., Saturday
|
Loews Hotel Americana 3
|$40
|
Laff Mobb's Laugh Tracks
Hosted by: Clayton English
Talent appearances: Rita Brent, Brandon Glover, Joyelle Johnson and Ronnie Jordan
|
2 p.m., Saturday
|
New World Center
|$25
|
Spotlight on Casting: Illuminating the Process (Panel)
|
2:30 p.m., Saturday
|
Loews Hotel Americana 1
|$30
|
David Makes Man (Screening)
Moderator: Datwon Thomas
Talent appearances: Akil McDowell (Criminal Activities), Phylicia Rashad (Empire), Dee Harris-Lawrence (Unsolved) and Alana Arenas (Canal Street)
|
5 p.m., Saturday
|
New World Center
|$25
|
Making the Deal - Knowing What Matters (Class)
Instructors: Entertainment lawyers Lisa Davis, Marcie Cleary and Sean Jefferson — Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz
|
6 p.m., Saturday
|
Loews Hotel Americana 1
|$75
|
See You Yesterday (Clips & Talk)
Moderator: Jeff Friday (Founder and CEO of ABFF Ventures)
Panelists: Stefon Bristol (See You Yesterday) and Spike Lee (The BlacKkKlansman)
|
7:45 p.m., Saturday
|
New World Center
|$25
|
Sherman's Showcase (Screening)
|
8:30 p.m., Saturday
|
Regal Theater 17
|$14
|
Best of ABFF Awards Party
|
9:15 p.m., Saturday
|
Loews Hotel Americana 3
|$250
|
Producing Film and TV (Class)
Instructor: Datari Turner, Producer (Shut Up and Dribble, A Boy. A Girl. A Dream.)
|
9 a.m., Sunday
|
Loews Hotel Americana 1
|$75
|
Writing for TV (Class)
Instructor: Karen Horne, SVP of Programming Talent Development & Inclusion for NBC Entertainment and Universal Television Studios
|
11:30 a.m., Sunday
|
Loews Hotel Americana 1
|$75
For more information about the event, visit the ABFF site or follow them on social media: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram.
