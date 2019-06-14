Movies

American Black Film Festival held in Miami Beach

By Andrea Torres - Digital Reporter/Producer

2017 File Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - The American Black Film Festival started Wednesday and will end Sunday in Miami Beach. 

Tickets for movie screenings and educational activities are still available Friday on Eventbrite. Some of the companies presenting include Netflix, Sony Pictures, WarnerMedia, BET and OWN.

More ABFF Headlines

The events are being held at three locations in South Beach: The Loews Miami Beach Hotel at 1601 Collins Ave., at the New World Center at 500 17th St., and at the Regal Cinemas South Beach 18 at 1120 Lincoln Rd. 

EVENT

WHEN

WHERE

TICKET 

Hot in Hollywood (Panel) 

Panelists: Lakeith Stanfield (Get Out), Damson Idris (Snowfall), Damaris Lewis (BlacKkKlansman), Lil Rel (Get Out), and Marsai Martin (Black-ish)

Moderator: Tanika Ray (Extra TV)

6 p.m., Friday

Loews Hotel Americana 3

$40

For Life (Screening)

6:30 p.m., Friday

New World Center 

$25

Snowfall (Screening)

11 a.m., Saturday

New World Center 

$25

My Journey from ABFF to the CLAWS Writing Room (Seminar)

Panelists: Janine Sherman Barrois (Showrunner) Eliot Laurence (Executive Producer), Niecy Nash, and Darrin Dortch (Writer)

Moderator: Jennifer Williams (Director, Global Inclusion & Diversity, Turner People Development)

11 a.m., Saturday

Loews Hotel Americana 1

$30

Fatherhood the Foundation of the Black Community (Screening and Talk)

Hosted by: Omar Epps (Traffik)

Moderator: Skye Dennis (Myra’s Angel)

11:15 a.m., Saturday

Regal Cinemas

$14

ABFF SoundLab (Seminar)

12:45 p.m., Saturday

Loews Hotel  Cowrie 2

$25

The Art of Directing (Panel)

Panelists: Malcolm D. Lee (Night School), Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II), George Tillman Jr. (The Hate You Give) and Boots Riley (Sorry to Bother You)

Moderator: Wilson Morales (Blackfilm.com)

1 p.m., Saturday

Loews Hotel Americana 3

$40

Laff Mobb's Laugh Tracks 

Hosted by: Clayton English

Talent appearances: Rita Brent, Brandon Glover, Joyelle Johnson and Ronnie Jordan

 2 p.m., Saturday

New World Center 

$25

Spotlight on Casting: Illuminating the Process (Panel)

2:30 p.m., Saturday

Loews Hotel Americana 1

$30

David Makes Man (Screening)

Moderator: Datwon Thomas

Talent appearances: Akil McDowell (Criminal Activities), Phylicia Rashad (Empire), Dee Harris-Lawrence (Unsolved) and Alana Arenas (Canal Street)

5 p.m., Saturday

New World Center 

$25

Making the Deal - Knowing What Matters (Class)

Instructors: Entertainment lawyers Lisa Davis, Marcie Cleary and Sean Jefferson — Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz

6 p.m., Saturday

Loews Hotel Americana 1

$75

See You Yesterday (Clips & Talk)

Moderator: Jeff Friday (Founder and CEO of ABFF Ventures)

Panelists: Stefon Bristol (See You Yesterday) and Spike Lee (The BlacKkKlansman)

7:45 p.m., Saturday

New World Center 

$25

Sherman's Showcase (Screening)

8:30 p.m., Saturday

Regal  Theater 17

$14

Best of ABFF Awards Party

9:15 p.m., Saturday

Loews Hotel Americana 3

$250

Producing Film and TV (Class)

Instructor: Datari Turner, Producer (Shut Up and Dribble, A Boy. A Girl. A Dream.)

9 a.m., Sunday

Loews Hotel Americana 1

$75

Writing for TV (Class)

Instructor: Karen Horne, SVP of Programming Talent Development & Inclusion for NBC Entertainment and Universal Television Studios

11:30 a.m., Sunday

Loews Hotel Americana 1

$75

 

For more information about the event, visit the ABFF site or follow them on social media: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.