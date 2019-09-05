'Bad Boys for Life' trailer reunites Will Smith, Martin Lawrence 'one last time'

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett in "Bad Boys for Life."

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are back.

Actually, it's Will Smith and Martin Lawrence appearing in the new trailer for the third installment of the "Bad Boys" franchise, which is set in Miami.

The "Bad Boys for Life" trailer was released Wednesday, showcasing downtown Miami and implying that the upcoming movie will be the final chapter in the buddy cop action-comedy series.

In the trailer, Burnett (Lawrence) reveals to Lowrey (Smith) that he's retiring. That is, until they are forced to do battle with some more bad guys "one last time."

Joe Pantoliano also reprises his role from the 1995 movie and its 2003 sequel as Capt. Conrad Howard.

"Bad Boys for Life" opens in theaters Jan. 17.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.