Eddie Murphy to join Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito in 'Triplets'

Eddie Murphy, pictured here in 2016, is attached to join the cast of the "Twins" sequel.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Eddie Murphy is joining Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito in the long-rumored sequel to "Twins."

Schwarzenegger confirmed that Murphy is attached to star in "Triplets," a sequel to the 1988 comedy about a pair of mismatched twins separated at birth.

"Funny thing that happens in the mixing of sperm," Schwarzenegger revealed to Deadline during a recent panel at the South by Southwest film festival in Austin, Texas.

"The Terminator" star said Murphy has signed on and the script is complete.

AP Photo/Christian Charisius Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger, pictured here in Germany in 2015, co-starred together in the 1988 film "Twins."

Murphy seems like a perfect choice to pair with the 30-year-old characters of Schwarzenegger's Julius Benedict and DeVito's Vincent Benedict. He found the height of his success in the 1980s with "Beverly Hills Cop" and "48 Hrs."

According to IMDb, "Twins" director Ivan Reitman is returning to helm the sequel, which was written by Ryan Dixon and South Florida native Josh Gad. The movie is currently in pre-production.

"Triplets" is just the latest in a slew of follow-ups to iconic '80s movies. Harrison Ford recently reprised his role as a replicant-retiring ex-cop in "Blade Runner 2049," and Tom Cruise is set to take flight again in the sequel to "Top Gun."

