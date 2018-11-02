'It's official!' Long-awaited 'Bad Boys 3' is happening

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith (left to right) announce that "Bad Boys 3" is happening.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - "It's official."

With those words, actors Will Smith and Martin Lawrence let the world know that the third "Bad Boys" movie is happening.

Smith posted the announcement Thursday on his Instagram page.

"It's official, baby! It's official! 'Bad Boys 3' is happening!" Smith shouted with excitement.

He was joined by Lawrence, who echoed Smith's words.

To commemorate the announcement, Smith also posted a promotional photograph from the first film, promising that Lawrence "won't have a beeper" in the next installment.

The first "Bad Boys" was released in 1995 and set in Miami. It was followed by a sequel in 2003, also filmed in South Florida.

It remains to be seen whether the newest "Bad Boys" will have a South Florida connection.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the movie is currently in pre-production in Georgia, which has become a destination for filmmakers in recent years.

Florida has lost several productions -- most notably HBO's "Ballers" -- since the state Legislature allowed the film incentive program to expire in 2016. Set in Miami, "Ballers" moved to California for its third season.

Look on the bright side, though. If the new "Bad Boys" moves on from Miami, at least commuters on the MacArthur Causeway won't be subjugated to days of closures as they were during the production of "Bad Boys II" in the summer of 2002.

According to IMDB, the new movie will be titled "Bad Boys for Life" and is set to be released in 2020.

