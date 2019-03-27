John Cusack to attend screening of 'High Fidelity' in Fort Lauderdale

John Cusack will talk about love, vinyl and "High Fidelity" after a screening of his 2000 movie in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - John Cusack will be on hand for a screening of his 2000 movie "High Fidelity" this summer in Fort Lauderdale.

The 52-year-old actor will share stories from his career, answer audience questions and give a behind-the-scenes look into "High Fidelity" after a screening of the movie July 26 at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

A limited number of VIP tickets will be sold for a post-show photo opportunity with the film's star.

"High Fidelity" follows Cusack's character, a lovelorn music store owner who, after being dumped by his girlfriend, attempts to understand his failures as a romantic partner by seeking out his former lovers.

The nearly 20-year-old romantic comedy, based on Nick Hornby's novel, has become a cult classic and also happens to have a killer '70s soundtrack that includes "Oh! Sweet Nuthin'" by the Velvet Underground and "I Believe (When I Fall in Love It Will Be Forever)." It co-stars Jack Black, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Lisa Bonet, Sara Gilbert, Tim Robbins and Cusack's older sister, Joan Cusack.

Ticket prices for the event range from $39 to $69. VIP tickets are priced at $250.

