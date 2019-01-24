Matthew McConaughey stars as stoner-turned-novelist in Miami-set 'Beach Bum' trailer

Matthew McConaughey in a scene from the trailer for "The Beach Bum," which was filmed in Miami.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - The first trailer for Matthew McConaughey's Miami-set "The Beach Bum" was released Wednesday.

Principal photography on the Harmony Korine-directed comedy began in November 2017 in Miami and surrounding areas.

The Oscar-winning McConaughey stars as a long-haired stoner known as "Moondog," who apparently spends his days wasting away in Miami. That is, until he faces a judge, who issues him a stern warning.

"It all stops now -- the foolishness," the judge says in the new trailer.

From there, McConaughey's character is redirected into writing a novel, as his character tells a pool cleaner while walking away with two Miami police officers behind him.

"Wish me luck: I'm about to write the next great American novel," he says.

Miami is prominently featured in the 150-second red band trailer (sorry kids, that's for mature audiences only).

McConaughey is joined by an ensemble cast that includes Isla Fisher, Snoop Dogg, Zac Efron, Jonah Hill and Martin Lawrence, who also stars alongside Will Smith in the Miami-based buddy cop "Bad Boys" films (the third of which is currently in production in Atlanta and rumored to be shifting to Miami later this year).

"The Beach Bum" opens March 22 in theaters nationwide.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.