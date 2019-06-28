Paul Rudd answers call, joining cast of new 'Ghostbusters' movie

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Paul Rudd is joining the "Ghostbusters."

The actor announced Thursday that he has accepted a role in the upcoming "Ghostbusters" movie.

Rudd, 50, stood outside the iconic firehouse from the original 1984 movie to reveal the news.

"When I heard they were going to call me, well, as you can imagine, I nearly slimed myself," Rudd said in the video, shared on the movie's official Twitter page. "I can't wait to join the cast this fall for 'Ghostbusters.' In fact, I'm sliming myself right now."



