'Rambo: Last Blood' sets September release date

Sylvester Stallone will don the red bandanna once more when "Rambo: Last Blood" returns to theaters in September.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Sylvester Stallone will take one last turn playing the iconic action hero who helped make him a star.

The fifth installment of the "Rambo" franchise will be released Sept. 20, Lionsgate announced Thursday.

"Rambo: Last Blood" will be released 37 years after Stallone first portrayed the troubled U.S. Army veteran who runs afoul of the law in a sleepy Washington town.

"First Blood" introduced audiences to the character of John Rambo in 1982. It spawned two other sequels in the decade -- "Rambo: First Blood Part II" in 1985 and "Rambo III" in 1988.

Stallone reprised the role for what was thought to be the final chapter of the series in 2008's "Rambo."

This time around, Rambo travels to Mexico to save a friend's daughter from a dangerous cartel.

Like the other movies in the franchise, Stallone serves as co-writer of "Rambo: Last Blood."

Stallone, who was 36 when the first film premiered, will be 73 when "Rambo: Last Blood" is released.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.