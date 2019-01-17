Teaser trailer for new 'Ghostbusters' movie released

Look who's coming to a theater near you in the summer of 2020.

SUMER, Land of Gozer - If there's something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call? Ghostbusters!

That's right. New York's ghostbusting favorites are returning to a theater near you in 2020.

A teaser trailer for director Jason Reitman's new "Ghostbusters" movie was quietly released Wednesday amid news that the son of the original movie's director will helm a second sequel.

Entertainment Weekly reported that Reitman will begin filming the new movie in a few months.

"This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot," Reitman told the publication. "What happened in the '80s happened in the '80s, and this is set in the present day."

It's not yet known whether original actors Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd or Ernie Hudson will reprise their roles from the first two movies. Harold Ramis died in 2014.

The new trailer shows a vehicle covered by a sheet, collecting dust in an old barn. As the camera moves in, a gust of wind lifts the sheet to reveal what's underneath -- the Ecto-1. The footage is set to the tune of the late Elmer Bernstein's "Ghostbusters" score.

Then the sound of the proton pack turning on coincides with the display of text that flashes on the screen: "SUMMER 2020."

Reitman's father, Ivan Reitman, directed the original 1984 "Ghostbusters" and its 1989 sequel. The elder Reitman will produce the next installment.

Paul Feig directed an all-female cast in a "Ghostbusters" remake in 2016.

