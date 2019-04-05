Pérez Art Museum Miami celebrates Pride Week

MIAMI, Fla. - The Pérez Art Museum Miami is celebrating Miami Beach Pride Week on Thursday night.

The museum's PAMM Pride Night had screenings of "Happy Birthday, Marsha," a film about iconic transgender artist and activist, Marsha "Pay it No Mind" Johnson.

The museum also has an exhibit on the Stonewall riots, the historic demonstrations against the June 28, 1969 police raid of a popular gay club in New York City.

Miss Toto, King Femme, Missy Meyakie LePaige, and Kat Wilderness performed drag shows and Porn Nails provided manicures.

The museum will be open for the event from 7 to 10 p.m. before the 11 p.m. party at 1103 Biscayne Blvd. Admission is free.

