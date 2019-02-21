Peter Tork of 'The Monkees' dies at 77

MIAMI - Peter Tork, a founding member of the popular band "The Monkees," has died at the age of 77.

No cause of death was given in the announcement on Tork's Facebook page, although he had been diagnosed in 2009 with tongue cancer.

Tork scored major hits with The Monkees during the 60's as they became one of the most successful bands of the era. "Daydream Believer," "Last Train to Clarksville," and "I'm a Believer" were all massive hits for the band who also had their own TV show.

Tork, who played bass, was joined by Davy Jones, Micky Dolenz and Michael Nesmith in The Monkees. The band went their separate ways over the years, but reunited for a tour in the 80's.

There are no words right now...heart broken over the loss of my Monkee brother, Peter Tork. #petertork #themonkees @TorkTweet pic.twitter.com/C8SwoA8pEV — Micky Dolenz (@TheMickyDolenz1) February 21, 2019

