Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26, TMZ reports

MIAMI - Musician Malcolm James McCormick, better known for his rapper stage name Mac Miller, died of an apparent overdose at his home in San Fernando Valley, TMZ reported on Friday afternoon. He was 26.

Chancelor Bennet, better known as Chance The Rapper, said they were good friends and helped him to launch his career.

"He was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew," the rapper wrote on Twitter. "Great man. I loved him for real. I am completely broken. God bless him."

McCormick was born in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. He played the piano and the guitar, and often said discovering rap and hip hop at 14 changed his life. He was 19 when he released his YouTube "Blue Slide Park" album on Nov. 8, 2011. It ranked first on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart when it debuted.

In 2012, Pharrell Williams produced the indie rapper's "Pink Slime," and months later he experimented with jazz instrumentals in "You," an extended play record exclusive to iTunes.

McCormick later adopted Larry Fisherman as his record producer pseudonym, and launched his REMember Music record label in 2013. He reportedly signed his label to Warner Bros Records for some $10 million.

McCormick was open about his struggles with addiction during MTV2's reality TV series "Mac Miller and the Most Dope Family." He said he became addicted to "Purple Drank," a mix of codeine and promethazine, in 2012 and stopped drinking for the show.

McCromick was in a 2-year relationship with Ariana Grande until May. He was involved in a DUI hit-and-run crash shortly after. About a month after their break up, Grande got engaged to Pete Davidson, a Saturday Night Live cast member.

McCormick's last album was "Swimming," which he released Aug. 3. Celebrity Net Worth reported he had accumulated about $14 million in wealth. Vulture published a profile of him on Thursday.

"A lot of times in my life I’ve put this pressure to hold myself to the standard of whatever I thought I was supposed to be, or how I was supposed to be perceived," McCromick said during the interview with Vulture. "And that creates pressure."

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.