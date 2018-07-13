Rare Beatles memorabilia from 1964 Miami Beach performance up for auction

In this Feb. 9, 1964 file photo, the Beatles, from left, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr on drums, George Harrison and John Lennon, perform for the CBS "Ed Sullivan Show" in New York, as they record a set that would later be shown on the Feb. 23…

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Rare memorabilia from a 1964 appearance by the Beatles on the "Ed Sullivan Show" in Miami Beach is up for auction.

Boston-based RR Auction is hosting the online sale of memorabilia from the collection of Jane Sollogub, who served as president of the South Florida chapter of the official Beatles fan club when she was 15.

A week after the Beatles made their first U.S. television appearance on the "Ed Sullivan Show" in New York, the Fab Four traveled to Miami Beach for an encore performance, this time at the Deauville Hotel.

Sollogub, who was interning at a Miami radio station at the time, was invited to attend the rehearsal and live broadcast. That's how she got John Lennon's autograph in the hotel elevator and took several photos of the British band.

Among the memorabilia being auctioned off is an original ticket stub for the Feb. 16, 1964, rehearsal.

Also being auctioned are a hotel memo pad with Lennon's ballpoint pen-scribed signature and candid black-and-white photos of the band at the hotel and performing on stage.

Online bidding closes Thursday evening.

