Regal Cinemas offering $1 movies for families all summer long

MIAMI - Looking for a fun and cheap way to keep your kids entertained during the summer?

Regal's "Summer Movie Express" is serving up $1 kid-friendly movies all summer long at all its South Florida theaters.

Every Tuesday and Wednesday morning at 10 a.m., Regal will show two movies for just a buck.

Here are some of the movies scheduled to be shown this summer:

Paddington 2 (PG)

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (PG)

Despicable Me 3 (PG)

The Lego Movie (PG)

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (PG)

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG)

Smallfoot (PG)

The Secret Life of Pets (PG)

The Grinch (PG)

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (PG)

CLICK HERE for the full movie lineup and locations to find a Regal theater near you.

A portion of the proceeds benefitting the Will Rogers Institute, which promotes and funds medical research of cardiopulmonary diseases and purchases neonatal ventilator equipment for medical facilities across the country.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.