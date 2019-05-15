Rob Lowe cancels scheduled appearance in Fort Lauderdale

Rob Lowe's "Stories I Only Tell My Friends Live" at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts has been canceled.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Rob Lowe won't be coming to Fort Lauderdale this weekend.

The 55-year-old actor's scheduled appearance Sunday night at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts has been canceled, citing a scheduling conflict.

Lowe was slated to bring his "Stories I Only Tell My Friends Live" show to South Florida.

All ticket purchases for the show will be refunded. Tickets purchased using a credit card will be automatically refunded, while tickets purchased in cash at the box office or a Ticketmaster retail outlet must be returned to the point of purchase for a refund.

A member of the "Brat Pack," Lowe is known for his 1980s film roles in movies like "The Outsiders," "St. Elmo's Fire" and "About Last Night…" He later appeared in 1990s comedies like "Wayne's World" and "Tommy Boy."

