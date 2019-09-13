Rock legend Eddie Money dies of cancer at age 70

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES - Rock singer Eddie Money died Friday at the age of 70 after a short battle with esophageal cancer.

With hits like "Two Tickets to Paradise," "Baby Hold On" and "Take Me Home Tonight," Money enjoyed a career that spanned three decades.

Money announced in August he was suffering from stage 4 esophageal cancer.

His family released a statement to TMZ that said:

"The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.