See 'Black Panther' for free at AMC theaters Feb. 1-7

MIAMI - The Oscar-nominated film 'Black Panther' will be returning to theaters for free in February.

As part of Black History Month celebrations, the film will be shown for free at participating AMC theaters across the country, including here in South Florida.

Disney also announced the company would make a $1.5 million donation to the United Negro College Fund to "make the dream of higher education a reality for more students."

The free 'Black Panther' shows will take place Feb. 1-7. Tickets are free, but must be claimed online before attending a showing.

The following AMC theaters in South Florida will hold free screenings:

AMC Aventura Mall 24

AMC Coral Ridge 10 (Fort Lauderdale)

AMC Tamiami 18 (Miami)

AMC Pompano Beach 18

AMC Sunset Place 24 (South Miami)

CLICK HERE to view showtimes and to claim your tickets.

'Black Panther' was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.