'Slime Bash' brings world's largest slime convention to Miami

MIAMI - Parents and children of South Florida, prepare to get slimed!

What's billed as the "World's Largest Slime Convention" is headed to Miami for Slime Bash on Feb. 29-March 1 at the Miami Airport Convention Center.

Slime Bash Miami brings thousands of Slimers to one place for a slime-tastic event for the entire slime community.

If you still don't believe in the magic of Slime Bash Miami, here's a rundown of what to expect.

  • Meet, Buy From, And Take Pictures With The Biggest Slime Celebrities On The Internet
  • Buy And Trade Slime In Slimer Alley - Collection Of The Biggest Up & Coming Slimers
  • Make One Of A Kind Slime In Our Slime Making  Pits
  • Participate In Slime Contests: Slime Making Championship, Slime Acrobatics &  Speed Slime Pits
  • Watch Continuous Live Stage Entertainment Throughout The Weekend
  • Trade Slime With Slimers From Around The World
  • Make Your Mark On The Slime Bash Great Wall Of Slime!
  • Enjoy Our Free Tattoo Stations & Selfie Booths

