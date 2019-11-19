'Slime Bash' brings world's largest slime convention to Miami

MIAMI - Parents and children of South Florida, prepare to get slimed!

What's billed as the "World's Largest Slime Convention" is headed to Miami for Slime Bash on Feb. 29-March 1 at the Miami Airport Convention Center.

Slime Bash Miami brings thousands of Slimers to one place for a slime-tastic event for the entire slime community.

If you still don't believe in the magic of Slime Bash Miami, here's a rundown of what to expect.

Meet, Buy From, And Take Pictures With The Biggest Slime Celebrities On The Internet

Buy And Trade Slime In Slimer Alley - Collection Of The Biggest Up & Coming Slimers

Make One Of A Kind Slime In Our Slime Making Pits

Participate In Slime Contests: Slime Making Championship, Slime Acrobatics & Speed Slime Pits

Watch Continuous Live Stage Entertainment Throughout The Weekend

Trade Slime With Slimers From Around The World

Make Your Mark On The Slime Bash Great Wall Of Slime!

Enjoy Our Free Tattoo Stations & Selfie Booths

