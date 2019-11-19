'Slime Bash' brings world's largest slime convention to Miami

MIAMI - Parents and children of South Florida, prepare to get slimed!
What's billed as the "World's Largest Slime Convention" is headed to Miami for Slime Bash on Feb. 29-March 1 at the Miami Airport Convention Center.
Slime Bash Miami brings thousands of Slimers to one place for a slime-tastic event for the entire slime community.
If you still don't believe in the magic of Slime Bash Miami, here's a rundown of what to expect.
- Meet, Buy From, And Take Pictures With The Biggest Slime Celebrities On The Internet
- Buy And Trade Slime In Slimer Alley - Collection Of The Biggest Up & Coming Slimers
- Make One Of A Kind Slime In Our Slime Making Pits
- Participate In Slime Contests: Slime Making Championship, Slime Acrobatics & Speed Slime Pits
- Watch Continuous Live Stage Entertainment Throughout The Weekend
- Trade Slime With Slimers From Around The World
- Make Your Mark On The Slime Bash Great Wall Of Slime!
- Enjoy Our Free Tattoo Stations & Selfie Booths
