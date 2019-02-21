Sorry, Detroit. 'RoboCop' is now working for KFC

Meet Colonel "RoboCop," who is tasked with protecting KFC's secret recipe in the fast-food restaurant chain's new commercials.

DELTA CITY - "RoboCop" once protected the streets of Detroit. Now he's protecting KFC's secret recipe.

KFC released a series of new commercials Thursday featuring a mashup of Colonel Sanders and the titular character from the 1987 movie that spawned two sequels, a live-action television series, an animated series and a remake.

One commercial shows the metallic silver savior has a new directive prime directive -- protecting the secret recipe.

Another shows this version of RoboCop feeding a "hungry boy" with an "all-white meat" chicken strip from KFC's $5 fill-up menu.

The last depicts RoboCop crashing a family's movie night (they're watching "RoboCop," by the way), blocking the TV and inviting them to try the $20 fill-up meal.

"You have 10 seconds to comply," he tells them.

The matriarch of the family shushes him.

"You now have five seconds to comply," he informs them before counting down.

They run out of the room.

In recent years, KFC has syphoned through various actors to portray its recognizable founder in its commercials, but this is the first time a fictional character has had a starring role.

This RoboCop looks and sounds a lot like the character played by Peter Weller in the original movie and its 1990 sequel, only he's wearing the Colonel's signature glasses, distinctive white collar and is donning the white hair.

The timing of the release is curious, considering the "RoboCop" remake was released in 2014. A sequel to the remake was announced last year.

