Taco Bell to give away free tacos on June 13

MIAMI - Even if you're not a fan of the Golden State Warriors, there's still plenty of reason to be thankful for their excellence in the NBA Finals.

Because the Warriors beat the Cavaliers on the road Wednesday night, everyone who loves tacos will get a free Doritos Locos Taco from Taco Bell.

The taco prize was part of the fast-food restaurant's "Steal a game, steal a taco" promotion that would pay off if a road team won Games 1, 2 or 3 of the Finals. Golden State beat Cleveland 110-102 at the Quicken Loans Arena last night to take a 3-0 series lead.

Taco lovers can pick up the free goods on June 13 between 2-6 p.m. at all Taco Bell locations.

The Golden State Warriors just stole a road game in the #NBAFinals. 🎉 That means free Doritos Locos Tacos for America on 6/13 from 2-6 PM.

Terms: https://t.co/PbAPBObPHa pic.twitter.com/hnOaSIXAhX — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 7, 2018

