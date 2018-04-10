'Toy Story 4' to hit theaters in 2019

LOS ANGELES - If you thought Toy Story 3 was the end of the road for Woody, Buzz and the gang, think again.

Just when it looked like it may never make it to theaters, it was announced that Disney-Pixar's new Toy Story 4 is set to debut in 2019.

Josh Cooley, the film's co-director, made the announcement in a Tuesday night tweet, with the words "June 21, 2019" and a picture of the No. 4 in the Toy Story style.

JUNE 21 2019 pic.twitter.com/LiJhHNTOoo — Josh Cooley (@CooleyUrFaceOff) April 8, 2018

