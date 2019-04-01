Ultra looks ahead after transportation woes plague opening night on Virginia Key

MIAMI - Now that the 21st annual Ultra Music Festival has come to a close, organizers are already planning for 2020.

Ultra announced Monday morning on Twitter that next year's festival will be held March 27-29, 2020.

But the question remains whether Ultra will remain on Virginia Key after relocating from its longtime home in downtown Miami.

Transportation was a key issue plaguing Ultra's opening night, after thousands of electronic dance music fans leaving the barrier island trekked along the Rickenbacker Causeway across Biscayne Bay back to the mainland.

With no parking near Miami Marine Stadium and EDM fans far outnumbering the available seats of the shuttle buses providing transportation to and from Virginia Key, many instead elected to walk back early Saturday, halting traffic along the bridge.

Residents of Virginia Key had objected to Ultra's new home, concerned about traffic and noise. In response, the city barred ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft from picking up people leaving the festival.

The fiasco forced organizers to make some tweaks for night No. 2.

"Bringing those buses in a little earlier was a big change in what we did," Ray Martinez, chief of security for Ultra, said Sunday. "We also changed the traffic pattern from night one to night two, and it worked significantly better."

Most fans said after the craziness of the first night, those changes did seem to help.

"We are working to improve and tweak our plan as we move forward," Martinez said. "You know, it's not a perfect system. Obviously, we're still learning."



