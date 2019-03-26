Ultra Music Festival online schedule: Saturday

VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. - The three-day Ultra Music Festival marks its second day on Saturday at Miami's Virginia Key, and they air a livestream and UMF Radio for those who are unable to attend.
The festival will be airing 16 sets from 2 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Here is the schedule:
2 p.m.
Worldwide: Kevu
UMF Radio: Jay Robinson
3 p.m.
UMF Radio: Monstergetdown
3:30 p.m.
Worldwide: Jean Marie
4 p.m.
UMF Radio: Callie Reiff
5 p.m.
Worldwide: Borgeous
UMF Radio: Rinzen
6:30 p.m.
Worldwide: K?D
8 p.m.
Worldwide: Elephante
UMF Radio: Tinlicker
9 p.m.
UMF Radio: Spencer Brown
9:30 p.m.
Worldwide: 3Lau
10:30 p.m.
UMF Radio: Spor
11 p.m.
Worldwide: Cheat Codes
11:30 p.m.
UMF Radio: Getter
12:30 a.m.
Worldwide: Cedric Gervais
