Ultra Music Festival online schedule: Saturday

General views around Ultra Music Festival at Bayfront Park Amphitheater on March 27, 2015 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images

VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. - The three-day Ultra Music Festival marks its second day on Saturday at Miami's Virginia Key, and they air a livestream and UMF Radio for those who are unable to attend.

The festival will be airing 16 sets from 2 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Here is the schedule:

2 p.m.

Worldwide: Kevu

UMF Radio: Jay Robinson

3 p.m.

UMF Radio: Monstergetdown

3:30 p.m.

Worldwide: Jean Marie

4 p.m.

UMF Radio: Callie Reiff

5 p.m.

Worldwide: Borgeous

UMF Radio: Rinzen

6:30 p.m.

Worldwide: K?D

8 p.m.

Worldwide: Elephante

UMF Radio: Tinlicker

9 p.m.

UMF Radio: Spencer Brown

9:30 p.m.

Worldwide: 3Lau

10:30 p.m.

UMF Radio: Spor

11 p.m.

Worldwide: Cheat Codes

11:30 p.m.

UMF Radio: Getter

12:30 a.m.

Worldwide: Cedric Gervais

