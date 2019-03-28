Ultra Music Festival takes over 2 public parks in Miami's Virginia Key

VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. - The Ultra Music Festival is taking over both the Miami Marine Stadium area and the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park.

The DJs will be playing there sets at eight areas of the festival. Four of them are in the stadium area and the four others are in the beach park.

MIAMI MARINE STADIUM

The main stage is facing east towards the other three stages. The UMF Radio stage is at the stadium and the Worldwide stage is facing the water, east of the stadium. The Live Stage is directly across from the Worldwide stage.

VIRGINIA KEY BEACH PARK

The Resistance Island area has three stages -- Carl Cox, Reflector and Arrival -- and the Oasis area.

