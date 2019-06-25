Up to third of women admit to going on dates for free meal, survey shows

MIAMI - With the cost of eating dinner out these days, it should come as no surprise that a new survey shows some women are agreeing to dates just for the free meal.

The study by Azusa Pacific University and UC Merced showed that up to 33 percent of women admitted to scheduling a date with a person they weren't interested in so they could eat for free.

"Foodie Call' is now an actual term for someone who, "despite a lack of romantic attraction to a suitor, chooses to go on a date to receive a free meal," according to the Social Psychological and Personality Science journal.

