Watch Super Bowl at Hooters, win free wings for year

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Looking for a place to watch the Super Bowl this Sunday? Well, if you happen upon Hooters in Boca Raton or Fort Lauderdale, you could win free wings for a year.

The Florida-based restaurant chain is offering one lucky winner at its Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale locations free wings for a year during halftime of Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams.

That equates to 10 free boneless wings every week for 52 weeks.

Patrons must be present to win.

