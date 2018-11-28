'Wedding Singer' actor Adam Sandler poses for wedding photo with South Florida couple

Adam Sandler joins Karan and Tatiana Shah in their wedding photo during a random encounter in Boca Raton.

BOCA RATON, Fla. - "The Wedding Singer" actor Adam Sandler surprised a South Florida couple on their wedding day.

Palm Beach Photography shared the random encounter on its Facebook page Saturday.

"Probably the last thing he wanted to do after basketball was to star in our wedding pics but he hopped right in & made the day even more remarkable!" the Facebook post said.

That time @our wedding when @AdamSandler had a cameo! Nice guy! Probably the last thing he wanted to do after basketball was to star in our wedding pics but he hopped right in & made the day even more remarkable! Thx Adam #adamsandler #PalmBeachPhotography #theweddingsinger pic.twitter.com/tw2m1iYlC2 — PalmBeachPhotography (@PalmBeachPhotog) November 25, 2018

Recently married Karan and Tatiana Shah were taking their wedding photographs at a Boca Raton park when Karan spotted a familiar face walking by. It was Sandler, who had just finished playing basketball nearby.

So, naturally, Karan Shah asked Sandler if he would take a photo with them.

"He was sweaty, he kept a little distance, but he was just, like, so kind," Karan Shah told West Palm Beach television station WPTV. "It was just a wonderful memory."

Sandler was soon on his way, but not before wishing the happy couple "mazel tov."

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.